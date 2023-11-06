Treasurer Schroder: ‘Constitutional cleanup deserves voter attention’

As a longtime proponent of making government less complicated and more user-friendly for taxpayers, State Treasurer John M. Schroder encourages voters’ close review and consideration of Amendment No. 2 on Nov. 18. A Yes vote for the amendment will help simplify the State Constitution by removing six defunct funds from its sprawling content. A No vote will keep the funds in place.

“Louisiana does not have the most stellar track record when it comes to keeping things clean and simple for taxpayers,” Schroder said. “This is an opportunity for voters to clean up the content of our Constitution without any negative impacts to the state’s finances.”

If passed, Amendment No. 2 will remove six funds that are no longer in use and no longer fulfill the purposes for which they were created. Five of the funds carry zero balances: the Agricultural and Seafood Products Support Fund, Atchafalaya Basin Conservation Fund, First Use Tax Trust Fund, Higher Education Louisiana Partnership (HELP) Fund and Millennium Leverage Fund. The sixth fund that would be repealed, the Louisiana Investment Fund for Enhancement (LIFE), has a balance of $604, and has not received a deposit since the 2001-02 budget year. Should the Amendment No. 2 pass, the $604 will be transferred to the state general fund.

“This is simply a housekeeping amendment,” Schroder said. “The passage of the amendment will in no way affect the state’s finances or services.”

He added that Legislators always have the option to create new or re-create specially-dedicated funds should the need ever arise. They can be created via state law or by amending the State Constitution.

With the adoption of amendments during the Oct. 14 primary election, Louisiana’s Constitution has been amended 209 times since its adoption in 1974. It has more than doubled in size, going from 35,000 words when first adopted to over 72,000 today. According to the Louisiana Public Affairs Research Council, it is three times the length of the average state constitution and nearly 10 times longer than the U.S. Constitution.