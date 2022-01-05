TREE PLANTING HELD AT FONTAINEBLEAU STATE PARK TO REPLACE TREES DESTROYED BY 2020 AND 2021 HURRICANES

MANDEVILLE, La. – Volunteers planted more than 400 cypress tree seedlings at Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville today as part of a continued reforestation effort. Fontainebleau State Park suffered major tree losses following hurricanes Zeta in 2020 and Ida in 2021.

“While our Louisiana State Parks staff has made substantial progress in clearing debris and rebuilding our state parks that were hit hard by storms the past two years, there is still much work needed to bring back our parks,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “We are incredibly fortunate to have so many dedicated volunteers who are willing to step up and donate their time and lend a hand in rebuilding what the hurricanes damaged.”

After receiving a donation of over 400 cypress tree seedlings, Fontainebleau State Park Manager Fouad Harb collaborated with area organizations to assist the park with planting of the trees. The following volunteer groups participated in the tree-planting project: St. Tammany Master Gardener Association, Delta Chapter/Honey Island Group – Sierra Club, the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater New Orleans, Louisiana Iris Conservation Initiative, Common Ground Relief – 12 student volunteers from the University of South Dakota, and the Rotary Club of Mandeville.

“Thank you to our volunteers for contributing their time to help in the recovery effort of this beloved park,” said Lt. Governor Nungesser.