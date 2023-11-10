TREE PLANTING TIPS WORKSHOP WILL BE HOSTED IN BOSSIER CITY ON NOVEMBER 14

On November 14, 2023, Northwest

Regional Forestry and Wildlife Extension Agent Dr. Val West will share valuable

information on selecting, preparing, planting, and maintaining healthy trees for your

landscape. The workshop will be hosted by Trailblazer RC&D at the Bossier Parish

Libraries History Center in Bossier City, Louisiana. This workshop is open to the public,

and all who are interested in planting trees should attend.



There is no charge to attend this workshop, but because space is limited and

food will be served, pre-registration is requested. To pre-register or for more

information on the workshop, call or text (318) 237-8350 and provide your contact

information and the name of the workshop.



The Bossier Parish Libraries History Center is located at 2206 Beckett Street,

Bossier City, Louisiana. On November 14, 2023, on-site registration/sign-in will begin at

the History Center with refreshments at 5:15 p.m. The workshop presentation will begin

at 6:00 p.m. and conclude at 7:30 p.m. Persons with disabilities who anticipate needing

reasonable accommodations or who have questions about physical access may contact

Trailblazer RC&D at (318) 255-3554 or ceo@trailblazer.org prior to the meeting or

event.



Free registration for this presentation is made possible by the support of DRAX;

Hunt Forest Products, LLC; Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters, LLC; Canfor

Southern Pine; Burnham Construction; LSU AgCenter; Louisiana Forestry Association;

Louisiana Sustainable Forestry Initiative; and Trailblazer RC&D. Contact Trailblazer

RC&D regarding event sponsorship opportunities at (318) 237-8350.



Trailblazer RC&D is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership,

coordination, partnership development, and technical assistance projects to encourage

strong communities, sustainable agriculture, and a healthy environment.