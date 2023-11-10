TREE PLANTING TIPS WORKSHOP WILL BE HOSTED IN BOSSIER CITY ON NOVEMBER 14

On November 14, 2023, Northwest
Regional Forestry and Wildlife Extension Agent Dr. Val West will share valuable
information on selecting, preparing, planting, and maintaining healthy trees for your
landscape. The workshop will be hosted by Trailblazer RC&D at the Bossier Parish
Libraries History Center in Bossier City, Louisiana. This workshop is open to the public,
and all who are interested in planting trees should attend.
There is no charge to attend this workshop, but because space is limited and
food will be served, pre-registration is requested. To pre-register or for more
information on the workshop, call or text (318) 237-8350 and provide your contact
information and the name of the workshop.
The Bossier Parish Libraries History Center is located at 2206 Beckett Street,
Bossier City, Louisiana. On November 14, 2023, on-site registration/sign-in will begin at
the History Center with refreshments at 5:15 p.m. The workshop presentation will begin
at 6:00 p.m. and conclude at 7:30 p.m. Persons with disabilities who anticipate needing
reasonable accommodations or who have questions about physical access may contact
Trailblazer RC&D at (318) 255-3554 or ceo@trailblazer.org prior to the meeting or
event.
Free registration for this presentation is made possible by the support of DRAX;
Hunt Forest Products, LLC; Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters, LLC; Canfor
Southern Pine; Burnham Construction; LSU AgCenter; Louisiana Forestry Association;
Louisiana Sustainable Forestry Initiative; and Trailblazer RC&D. Contact Trailblazer
RC&D regarding event sponsorship opportunities at (318) 237-8350.
Trailblazer RC&D is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership,
coordination, partnership development, and technical assistance projects to encourage
strong communities, sustainable agriculture, and a healthy environment.