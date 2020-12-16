Trenton “Griz” DeLong





Trenton Ian DeLong was born April 18, 1984 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Bruce DeLong and Doris Moorehead Philip and passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.



Trent who was lovingly referred to as “Griz” was hated by none and loved by all. He was never afraid to be his self, a wonderful kid and loving son who always wanted everyone to get along. An avid gamer, Griz had communities of gamers that became lifelong friends. He even found love with one of his fellow gamers, Grey, the love of his life. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



He is preceded in death by his grandparents Thelma and Warren Manchester. Left to cherish his memory are his parents; sister, Anastasia DeLong; brother, Philip Moorehead, Jr. and niece, Kyra Moorehead.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made in Griz’s memory to the Port City Cat Rescue, 1826 Benton Road, Bossier City, LA 71111 or to the charity or local animal shelter of the donor’s choice.