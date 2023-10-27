Trey Hutchison Memorial Awards

Bossier Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Smith was honored Thursday, October 26, for his efforts to combat

domestic violence as one of the 2023 recipients of the Annual Trey Hutchison Award. Deputy Smith was

recognized for his compassion and professionalism as a patrolman while answering domestic calls.

The ceremony was part of the Trey Hutchison Memorial Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention

Symposium and Awards Luncheon in the LSUS University Center Ballroom for Domestic Violence

Awareness Month.



Also awarded the “Trey Hutchison Memorial Award” was Investigator Jackie Winston, Caddo District

Attorney’s Office. The Domestic Violence Task Force recognized Walter “Walt” Downey as the recipient

of the “Charles Rex Scott Civilian of the Year Award.” Downey is the husband of Bossier Sheriff’s Office

Domestic Violence Investigator Kelly Downey. Alexis Smith of Project Celebration was also awarded the

“Civilian of the Year Award” for her selfless commitment, compassion, and support for the survivors

and families of domestic violence.



The Caddo/Bossier Domestic Task Force, Inc, hosted the banquet honoring the namesake of the award of

Bossier City Police Officer Trey Hutchison, who was killed in the line of duty in August 2004 as he

responded to a domestic violence call. The Charles Rex Scott award is named for the late Caddo District

Attorney who was a protector of the rights of domestic violence victims.



The Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force was founded in 2001 to engage in exclusively

educational, charitable, and scientific activities and for the prevention of domestic violence and cruelty.

The task force also works closely with Project Celebration, Inc.; NWLA Family Justice Center;

Gingerbread House; and other DV organizations and advocates.