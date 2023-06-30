Treydarrius Wright found guilty of rape

A Caddo Parish jury unanimously found a local man guilty as charged Thursday, June 29, 2023, of drugging and raping a woman he met shopping at a local mall.

The six-man, six-woman jury in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.’s court deliberated 30 minutes before finding Treydarrius Wright, 28, guilty of the July 30, 2021 second-degree rape.

Wright met his victim while shopping in Pierre Bossier Mall. He asked her out on a date and went to her house that afternoon to take her out. He took his victim to Party Central in Bossier City, then to a biker club on Greenwood Road in Shreveport. They then left to visit a liquor store, where he purchased a bottle of Patron tequila. They then proceeded to Wright’s brother’s house in Sunset Acres, where he persuaded his victim to drink some of the liquor. Witnesses reported he ground up a pill and later commented that he had drugged her. When his victim became dizzy and started to stumble, they returned to the biker club. When the woman became incapacitated and inebriated, he offered to take her home, but took several hours to do so.

At trial, the victim testified she could not remember what occurred after she drank the drugged shot and did not regain consciousness until the following morning. On July 31, 2021, she reported to police she suspected she was sexually assaulted. DNA and blood samples then were taken during a sexual assault examination. Analysis by the North Louisiana Crime Lab showed an overwhelming match for Wright’s DNA and the presence of the designer drug Clonazolam, also known as clonitrazolam, in the victim’s bloodstream.

When Wright returns to Judge Mosely’s court July 12, he faces at least five and up to 40 years in prison at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Wright was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Cheyenne Wilson and Courtney Ray. He was defended by Casey Simpson and Madison Crusan.

The case was docket No. 386656.