Triple digit temperatures beat down Bossier

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Triple digit temperatures are expect to continue through today, making any extended trip outdoors a dangerous one.

The National Weather Service says to expect triple digit temperatures to continue through Tuesday, with outdoor temperatures feeling in excess of 110 degrees in some areas of Bossier.

There could be relief later this week with The National Weather Service expecting cloud cover giving a brief break from triple digits.

However, highs could still reach well into the mid 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. And, temperatures are expect to climb again towards the weekend with highs in the upper 90s by Saturday.

Aaron Davis, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, says with temperatures reaching triple digits, it is important to keep yourself hydrated and take regular breaks while doing any outdoor activities.

“In this kind of heat, it is always best to limit afternoon outdoor activity. Hydration is also extremely important in the event that outdoor work or activities need to be performed,” said Davis. “People should be drinking plenty of water, or their favorite sports drink, to keep plenty of fluids in their system. Take regular breaks, and know your limits.”

Here are some tips to help you keep cool during a heat wave:

Drink plenty of fluids (nonalcoholic), regardless of your activity level. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Stay indoors and, if at all possible, stay in an air-conditioned place.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Signs of heat exhaustion include confusion, dizziness, fatigue, headaches, muscle cramps, and fainting.

If you must be out in the heat:

Limit your outdoor activity to morning and evening hours.

Cut down on exercise.

Drink two to four glasses of fluids each hour. A sports beverage can replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat.

Try to rest often in shady areas.

Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and applying sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.

Most of these tips apply to our furry friends as well.

Animals can experience the same kinds of heat exhaustion that people do. Pets should be brought indoors during the peak heating hours, with plenty of water to stay hydrated, and no animals kept in a vehicle.