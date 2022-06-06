Troopers Arrest Cotton Valley Man for Attempted Second Degree Murder After Intentionally Causing Crash

Cotton Valley – On June 5, 2022, just before 9:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G arrested 52-year-old Earl Lewis IV of Cotton Valley. Lewis was wanted on a fugitive warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder.

The investigation began on May 5, 2022, when Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-20 near LA Hwy 9 in Bienville Parish. The initial investigation revealed a 2003 Saturn Vue was traveling west on I-20 when it ran off the road and overturned.

The unrestrained driver was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Lewis, who was an unrestrained passenger, was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Throughout the course of the crash investigation Troopers determined Lewis intentionally affected the steering of the vehicle, after he became angry with the driver. As a result of this action, the driver was unable to prevent the crash from occurring.

Troopers were able to obtain a warrant through the Bienville Parish District Court for Attempted Second Degree Murder.

On June 5, 2022, Troopers, with the help of the Cotton Valley Police Department and Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, were able to locate Lewis in the city limits of Cotton Valley. Lewis was placed under arrest as a fugitive from Bienville Parish. He was booked into Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center and will be extradited to the Bienville Parish Jail.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available, at this time.