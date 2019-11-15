Trump lays into Democrats over impeachment at rally in Bossier City

President Donald Trump fired back at liberals following through with impeachment proceedings during a stop in Bossier City Thursday night.

Trump waxed philosophical about the House Democrat-led impeachment inquiries, saying Democrats are “deranged” and the hearings are a “witch hunt.”

“Impeachment to me is a dirty word, it’s been very unfair, very hard on my family,” Trump said. “They don’t know what to impeach me for…According to the poll numbers, Americans aren’t buying it.”

The House began public impeachment hearings Wednesday.

“Democrats are ripping our country apart. They’re trying to overthrow American democracy and erase the votes of tens of millions of Americans,” Trump said.

“The Democrats are trying to stop me because I’m fighting for you.”

Continuing by calling Democrats “crazed lunatics,” Trump claimed the radical left and their media partners are pushing the “deranged impeachment witch hunt” even though he did nothing wrong.

“Washington has declared war on your values… Under Republican leadership, our nation’s economy is booming, wages are rising, confidence is soaring, liberty is thriving, and America is stronger than ever before,” Trump added.

Trump also repeated his denials of wrongdoing in his dealings with Ukraine, asserting the had no need to ask that nation to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

“We’re fighting the Democrats, but much more difficult to fight is the fake news, I’m telling you, and they’re a partnership. I call them a partnership made in hell,” Trump said. “Here it is: Ukrainian foreign minister said on Thursday that the United States ambassador did not link financial military assistance to a request for Ukraine to open up an investigation into former vice president and current Democratic… Can you believe? “Like, we need help to beat sleepy Joe Biden? I don’t think so. You know, last election, by the way, I hate to say this, but now I have a lot of experience because experience is important, but talent is more important than experience, right?” Trump said. “We took down Bush, Clinton, Obama with no experience, but I had you and we won. So think about that and then think about me, ‘Gee, let’s get some help from Ukraine in order to beat sleepy Joe Biden.’ I don’t think so. So just to finish this up, so there was nothing, no leak, no nothing, two presidential candidates, sleepy Joe Biden,” he added.

The stop was part of a rally to encourage voters to cast their ballots for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone during a rally at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.

Louisiana Republicans are hoping the President’s third visit to the state in a matter of weeks will boost Rispone’s chances of unseating Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Trump didn’t take long before laying into Gov. Edwards, calling him a “tax and spend liberal” and a tool of Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff.

The President also criticized high auto insurance rates in the state and the economy under Gov. Edwards.

“On Saturday, you need to fire your far-left governor. You have the chance to elect a true Louisiana champion, Eddie Rispone,” Trump said. “You have to go and vote and then go to the game and have a lot of fun. But you got to vote on Saturday, got to vote on Saturday, really important.”