TSA Team in Shreveport, Louisiana, Is Ready With New Technology and Travel Tips

SHREVEPORT – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is ready for the surge in

travelers at Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV). Acrylic barriers and upgraded technology now

reduce or eliminate physical contact between passengers and TSA staff.



The TSA offers serious tips for navigating the airport checkpoint. The first is to leave your gun

at home or declare it to the airline and place it unloaded into a locked, hard-sided case in your

checked baggage! Four SHV passengers have brought guns to the checkpoint so far this year, the

latest was on April 9th. All four of the guns were loaded. Each traveler now faces a fine from

the TSA that could exceed $13,000 and their TSA PreCheck privileges will be revoked.



“The health and safety of our workforce and the traveling public remain our critical mission,”

said Arden Hudson, Federal Security Director with the Transportation Security Administration

for the State of Louisiana. “In addition to new technology, the TSA has installed acrylic barriers

to separate passengers and TSA officers at strategic locations in the checkpoint at SHV.”



The latest checkpoint technology – a CT 300 – was installed in Shreveport in January and now

additional equipment known as CATs or credential authentication technology is also reducing

touch points. The CT or computed tomography equipment uses complex algorithms to search for

threats, allows TSA officers to rotate the images, reduces the need to open bags and thus reduces

touchpoints. Passengers screened in the lanes with this new equipment do not need to remove

their 3-1-1 bag or their electronics.



All passengers are separated from TSA officers by acrylic barriers and with the CATs they then

only need to present their ID or passport. Boarding passes are not needed at the checkpoint. The

equipment verifies passengers’ identity in real time and confirms that they are flying that day.



“We are thankful that our partners at TSA are always working to keep the public safe while

traveling in and out of Shreveport. We have our seasonal Florida service launching soon plus

non-stop flight to Los Angeles begin in July and we want everyone to know that we are ready to

welcome them back to the airport,” said Wade A. Davis, Director of Airports for the Shreveport

Airport Authority.



Face masks for both employees and passengers are required throughout all domestic

transportation modes, including airport security screening checkpoints and throughout the

airport. Since the implementation of the federal face mask mandate for travelers on Feb 2, masks

are required regardless of any local or state easing of restrictions. Those who refuse to wear a

mask face fines from the TSA and from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) if the infraction

occurs while flying. The TSA continues to work closely with all transportation partners to

enable the highest security standards within a travel environment that helps reduce the spread of

COVID-19.



Travelers should follow these six tips for getting through the TSA checkpoint as quickly and

efficiently as possible.



Tip 1: Wear a face mask. You must. The federal requirement supports the Centers for

Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Emergency Order mandating face masks be worn

on all public conveyances and at stations, ports, or similar transportation hubs regardless

of state and local laws.



Tip 2: Leave prohibited items at home. To reduce the likelihood of physical contact

with TSA officers at the checkpoint, verify if items are prohibited by using the “What

Can I Bring?” page on TSA.gov.



Tip 3: Prepare for the security checkpoint. Have a valid ID card readily available.

Follow the liquids rule of 3.4 ounces or less, with the exception of hand sanitizer, which

has a temporary 12-ounce limit in carry-on baggage.



Tip 4: No guns at checkpoints ever. Airline passengers can fly with firearms only in

checked baggage. All firearms must be properly packed and declared at check-in. Contact

your airline for additional guidance. And know what the laws are on both sides of your

trip.



Tip 5: Help is always available. Get live assistance by tweeting your questions and

comments to @AskTSA or via Facebook Messenger, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

EST and weekends/holidays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST. You can also call the TSA

Contact Center at 866-289-9673.



Tip 6: Enroll now in TSA PreCheck®. “Travel with Ease” by enrolling in TSA

PreCheck and avoid removing shoes, belts, liquids, food, laptops and light jackets. Most

new enrollees receive a known traveler number within five days, and membership lasts

for five years.



TSA is committed to supporting a healthy and secure environment for our employees, airport

personnel and airline passengers. For additional information about TSA procedures during

COVID-19 as part of our “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure” campaign, visit tsa.gov/coronavirus.