Tubbs Hardware Feeds Law Enforcement Officers Working on Christmas Day

Don Tubbs and his family and work crew, joined by business friends Vince Maggio of Maggio’s Grocery in Bossier and artist, Chris Opp, volunteered their time once again to serve meals to law enforcement officers on duty in Bossier Parish on Christmas day.

“We love to show law enforcement the respect they deserve,” said Don Tubbs, owner of Tubbs Hardware & Rental. “We feel like it’s important to feed law enforcement and show them our appreciation on Christmas day.”

This is their 8th annual “Feed the Blue” on Christmas day, and they provided a warm lunch comprised of ribs, green beans, rolls and King Cake to three dozen deputies and staff at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office working on Patrol, Corrections, and Dispatch. They also fed officers on duty with the Bossier City Police Department and troopers with Louisiana State Police.

Don says this special feeding on Christmas day has become a family affair; he says his grandkids not only look forward to what Santa is bringing them for Christmas, but what they are serving the officers on Christmas.

“This is awesome, the Tubbs family coming out and providing for us,” said Bossier Patrol Deputy Richard Smith.

Don also expressed his appreciation to BeauxJax Crafthouse in Bossier for helping provide the meal for the officers.

“We believe that law enforcement should be respected, and they shouldn’t have a target on their back,” emphasized Don.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington couldn’t be more appreciative.



“I can’t thank Don and his family and friends enough for thinking of our deputies and dispatchers working on Christmas to keep us safe,” said Sheriff Whittington. “A meal like this fills our bellies, but it also fills our hearts with gratitude to know that folks support the men and women serving on the ‘Thin Blue Line’. Thank you, Tubbs Hardware…it means a lot.”