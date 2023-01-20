Turkey Fry Guys Check Presentation to the Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center

EVENT DETAILS:

Turkey Fry Guys Check Presentation to the Gingerbread House

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

10:00 AM

Location: Chevyland, 7500 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA



This past November, the Turkey Fry Guys hosted the Inaugural Gobble Wobble VIP Party and

Turkey Fry to benefit the Gingerbread House. On November 18, 2022, donors and volunteers

of the Turkey Fry Guys gathered at 601 Spring Street to promote the Turkey Fry and raise money

with a silent auction filled with incredible sports memorabilia, spa packages, fun items, and

exciting trips. The Turkey Fry Guys and volunteers fried 500 turkeys at House of Carpets and

Lighting on November 19, 2022. Over 200 of the 500 turkeys were donated to Gingerbread

House families in need, other local non-profits, first responders, and military personnel. All

proceeds from both events benefited the Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center.

“In 2021, I had an idea about forming Turkey Fry Guys while making Thanksgiving dinner with

my brothers. Knowing I needed a quality organization to pair with, I chose the Gingerbread

House because I wanted to bring awareness to the abused children of our community.”–

Corey Craft, Founder of Turkey Fry Guys.



To give you an even better idea of the impact Gingerbread House is able to make in our

community, we’d like to share with you our progress between January 1, 2022 – December 31,

2022:



▪ 986 children received forensic interviews, multidisciplinary investigations, child life and family

advocacy services, averaging 82 newly identified child victims per month.

▪ 159 child abuse victims and their non-offending caregivers received trauma-informed

counseling services.

▪ 99 child sex trafficking victims (confirmed and/or at risk) received direct services and

comprehensive case management.

▪ As part of our prevention efforts, a total of 547 outreach activities impacting 46,724+

individuals were conducted.

Thanks to the generosity of donors, all services are offered free of charge to victims so that no

child is ever turned away due to the family’s inability to pay for services.



Thank you to the Presenting Sponsor of the Turkey Fry Guys Events, Chevyland. Special thanks

to Mark and Pat Harrison for hosting the Turkey Fry at House of Carpets and Lighting, and to

Corey and Leah Craft for coordinating these events to benefit children served by the

Gingerbread House. We would also like to thank all of the many donors who helped make

these events possible and everyone who purchased or donated a turkey! More information

about the Turkey Fry Guys is available online, www.turkeyfryguys.com.