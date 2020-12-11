Two additional Bossier City Men Arrested For Cyber Crimes Against Children

Two more Bossier City men have been charged with pornography involving juveniles as part of a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Bossier City Marshall’s Office.

According to the Louisiana Attorney General’s office, Andrew Parks, 38 of Bossier City, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession). The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Bossier City Marshall’s Office. Parks was booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail.

Steven Green, 36 of Bossier City, was arrested and charged with two counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession) and one count of Pornography Involving Juveniles Over the Age of Thirteen (possession). The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Bossier City Marshall’s Office. Parks was booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail.

“These types of egregious crimes against children, which inflict lifelong damage to their victims, must not be tolerated in Louisiana. My office and I will continue doing all we legally can to find and apprehend child predators,” said Landry.