Two Alarm Fire Heavily Damages Businesses on Benton Road

Bossier City Fire Department responded at 10:30 a.m. to a report of a commercial fire. The first engine arrived on scene at 10:32 and reported heavy smoke and flames visible. Shortly after their arrival the Captain called for a second alarm, recognizing the need for additional units and manpower. Overall approximately 18 units and over 35 firefighters were needed to bring the Fire under control. It is reported that the fire began at the Benton Rd. Auto Repair shop in the 2200 blk. Of Benton Rd. Once ignited the fire spread to four other businesses they are: a salon, grooming shop, pest exterminator and a All State Insurance Agency. All businesses sustained either heavy damage or was a total loss. Benton Rd. was closed to traffic from the 2100 – 2300 blk. The owner of the Auto Repair Shop is Mr. James Scotto, it is a third generation business. We are proud to report that there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported. Bossier City Fire Prevention Investigators were on the scene and the fire is still under investigation at this time.