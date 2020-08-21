Two Bossier City men sentenced in anabolic steroid distribution conspiracy

Shreveport, La. – Former Bossier Parish School Board Member Mike Mosura, 44, and Brant R. Landry, 39, both of Bossier City, were sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote for their participation in a conspiracy to distribute anabolic steroids, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.



Brant R. Landry was sentenced to 87 months (7 years, 3 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. Mike Mosura was sentenced to 3 years of supervised probation.



Mike Mosura and Brant R. Landry each pleaded guilty in August 2019. According to information presented to the court, from January 2016 to May 2018, Mosura and Landry were involved in a scheme to distribute anabolic steroids in the Shreveport- Bossier City area. United States Postal officials in Benton, Louisiana, identified large volumes of mail that contained suspected drugs, many of which came from other countries, including China. On one occasion, a postal official observed Landry using gloves and a towel to place parcels in a collection box. The parcels were examined and found to contain illegal drugs.



On May 22, 2018, Landry’s vehicle was stopped by a Bossier Parish deputy for driving erratically. Landry told the deputy that he had a .45-caliber pistol and medication inside the vehicle. After searching it, the deputy found a plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance that was later identified as a synthetic Cathinone, and 11 vials of yellow liquid, later determined to be anabolic steroids. Further investigation revealed that Landry distributed steroids to Mosura, who in turn consumed and distributed the steroids to third parties.



The DEA Task Force, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Earl M. Campbell prosecuted the case.