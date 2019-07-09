Two Bossier deputies graduate national leadership school

Two Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies joined 29 other law enforcement commanders from Louisiana and other states as they graduated from the highly-intense Leadership Education Program at the National Command & Staff College in St. Charles Parish last month.

Lieutenants Chad Madden and Matt Gaydos of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office completed the eight-week training program along with law enforcement leaders from various sheriffs’ offices and police departments from Louisiana, Alabama, and Florida. They were conferred MAGNUS CENTURION status during a graduation ceremony in Luling, La., on June 14.

Chad Madden, center. (Courtesy photo)

“The National Command and Staff College was a great experience,” said Lt. Madden, executive officer, patrol. “I learned a lot about leadership, how to be a better leader, and gained knowledge and ideas that I can pass on to my fellow deputies. It was an honor to represent the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

Matt Gaydos, second from right. (Courtesy photo)

College President Anthony Normore, Ph.D. said each student read seven books, wrote 48 essays, participated in 48 discussion boards, completed four case studies and produced six group capstone reports. Madden, Gaydos and other classmates produced more than 10,075 hours of blended online and classroom contact hours, with some 325 hours each.

Lt. Gaydos serves as an evening shift commander and SWAT team leader, and he says it was definitely an honor to be selected to go to this class…but it wasn’t easy.

“It was probably one of the hardest things I’ve done in my law enforcement career of 21 years,” Gaydos, who served 11 years with the Bossier City Police Department before joining the Sheriff’s Office, said. He was served in special investigations, narcotics, and patrol, and through two decades of law enforcement experience, he says there is always something to learn.

“The biggest thing for me is that I’m going to be able to serve better, to make better decisions, and make those with whom I work better in the process,” Gaydos said.

This was the fourth session for the course, which held its inaugural class last year. The students learned practical skills and tools to succeed in an ever-changing dynamic policing environment.

“The curriculum content and program design are structured to address the immediate and long term needs of law enforcement personnel and the communities they serve,” said Dr. Normore. “We are pleased and very proud of the creativity and innovativeness of our graduates and the agencies they represent as they support and strengthen critical thinking skills, decision making ability, and personal and professional growth and development. Our graduates are undeniably our current and future leaders of hope, aspiration, optimism, ambition, plans and dreams for building and sustaining healthy and trusting communities.”

Lt. Madden has served his 17-year career with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, having worked in corrections, detectives and patrol. He was one of only four graduates to receive the esteemed MAGNUS award, which notes: “If you inspire yourself and those around you to answer the call of duty, obligations, & supererogation to dream more, learn more, do more and become more for self, the agency & the community, you are a MAGNUS leader.” – Founder Mitch Javidi, Ph.D. “That was pretty awesome to receive!” Lt. Madden said.

Training focuses on effectively resolving the challenges of an accomplished career and features professional development with a blended learning experience of on-line and classroom instruction complemented to enhance learning. They also learned ways to act ahead of change to create an optimistic future for law enforcement and the communities they serve.

“The one thing that impressed upon me is how we must relate to the new generation of people from whom we select to become law enforcement officers,” said Lt. Gaydos. “We have to adapt to them, and we have to come up with ways to keep them engaged with law enforcement.”

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington recognizes the importance of continued training and education.

“Chad and Matt are excellent leaders with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, and this training will only enhance their skillsets so they can better serve our BSO team and the residents of Bossier Parish,” said Sheriff Whittington.

The International Academy of Public Safety, Inc., the founder of the National Command & Staff College, in collaboration with the National Sheriffs’ Association and the National Tactical Officers Association, is recognized as a Center of Educational Excellence in Law Enforcement Leadership Education by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training.