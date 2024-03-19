Tuesday, March 19, 2024

News

Two Bossier Parish Teachers Advance to State Competition

by BPT Staff
Two of Bossier Schools’ best are one step closer to being named the top educators in the state by the Louisiana
Department of Education (LDOE).

The LDOE announced today that Chris Kourvelas, a seventh grade social studies teacher at Elm Grove Middle
School, has advanced as a 2025 Louisiana Teacher of the Year Semifinalist, and Alex Devine, a first grade
teacher at Sun City Elementary, has been named a Louisiana New Teacher of the Year Finalist.

Kourvelas is an 18-year educator who has taught almost every grade level and subject, from special education,
physical education and math to most recently, social studies. He also serves as the Elm Grove Middle School
boys basketball coach and athletic director. Kourvelas has received thousands of dollars in grants to enhance
student learning and was awarded the 2022 President’s Award of Excellence for Outstanding Civics Teacher,
presented by the Louisiana Center of Law/Civic Education and the Louisiana State Bar Association.

Devine is a first grade teacher at Sun City Elementary who is in his first year of education. He holds a Bachelor
of Science degree in Elementary Education with a concentration in Social Science and Reading from “Thee I
LOVE” at Jackson State University, where he received the President’s Award for his high academic
achievement. Devine was also honored with the Dean’s Award for his commitment to excellence and dedication
for helping students reach their full potential.

“Teachers have the greatest impact on student success and these two educators are models of excellence,” said
Bossier Schools Superintendent Jason Rowland. “We are elated for Mr. Kourvelas and Mr. Devine to represent
Bossier Parish on the state stage, where everyone will be able to see what sets them apart.”

All semifinalists and finalists will be honored at the 18th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards
Gala on July 27, 2024 in New Orleans.



