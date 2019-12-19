Two Bossier residents busted as part of human trafficking sting

A 2-day State Police and Human Trafficking Task Force operation in Shreveport Bossier resulted in the arrest of 11 people.

On Wednesday, December 11, 2019 and Thursday, December 12, 2019, Louisiana State Police Troopers along with other members of the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force conducted a two-day human trafficking detail in the Shreveport/Bossier area.

The primary goal of this operation was to rescue human trafficking and child sex trafficking victims while identifying and arresting sex traffickers and child predators.

As a result of the detail, the following 11 individuals were arrested:

Soliciting of Prostitution:

Demarcus L. Metcalf of Shreveport, LA

Grant Michael Williams of Shreveport, LA

Kameron Montana Jeane of Gloster, LA

Joshua Shane Stewart of Bossier City, LA

Mark A. Hardy of Haughton, LA

Clay Lee Gordy of Montgomery, TX

Edwin Tremain Thomas of Shreveport, LA

Prostitution:

Kayla Ladawn Dominique Baker of Shreveport, LA

Lamarcus L. Daniels of Shreveport, LA

Kasey D. May of Marshall, T

Inciting Prostitution:

Talissie A. Williams of Marshall, TX

The Louisiana State Police maintains close partnerships with other law enforcement agencies within the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force. This task force, which consists of the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Louisiana, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Marshal’s Office, Bossier City Police Department, and Shreveport Police Department, was instrumental in the success of this detail.