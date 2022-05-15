TWO BOSSIER SCHOOLS NAMED AS GRANT RECIPIENTS BY THE LAURA BUSH FOUNDATION FOR AMERICA’S LIBRARIES

Today, Bossier and Meadowview Elementary Schools in Bossier City, LA were among 300 schools from 44 states

across the country to receive $5,000 grants through the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries. This year,

the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries awarded $1.5 million in library grants.



Bossier and Meadowview will use the funds to update and diversify their school library collections.



“I am thrilled that children from 300 schools will soon have access to an updated library collection,” Mrs. Laura

Bush said. “Students across the country turn to books to discover the world around them, and we know that

opening a new book opens the door to new opportunities and learning.”



“Congratulations to librarians Andrea May at Bossier Elementary and Becky Halbrook at Meadowview for being

selected by the Laura Bush Foundation,” added Karyn Flowers, Library Services Supervisor for Bossier Schools.



“These grants will allow them to continue to expand, diversify and update their library collections to reflect the

growing needs of their student population and improve literacy. Many students do not have books at home and

research shows literacy is a critical predictor of educational and lifelong success, so access to a well-stocked

school library collection is essential.”



Mrs. Bush revealed her 2022 summer reading list, which includes recommendations for young readers through

middle schoolers, on Sunday at the annual Laura Bush Book Club event, part of the Engage at the Bush Center

series, presented by NexPoint. Selections feature books on adventure, humor, and discovery.

“The books on this year’s summer reading list were selected to encourage children to keep reading over their

summer break,” said Mrs. Bush. “Local libraries are a wonderful resource for our communities, and I hope

children and parents will visit their local library to borrow each of the featured titles.”



One of the 2022 Summer Reading List books was written by Giovanna McBride, the daughter of Mrs. Bush’s

former chief of Staff, Anita McBride. Gigi at the White House was published by The White House Historical

Association and follows a young Giovanna as she tours the White House. Inspired by the Laura Bush Foundation,

Anita McBride and her husband Tim McBride have donated copies of Gigi at the White House! to every

elementary school that has received a grant since 2002.



Grant applications for the 2022-2023 school year will open in late 2022. Visit laurabushfoundation.org to learn

more.

The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries supports school libraries with the greatest needs with the goal

of encouraging all students to develop a love of reading and learning. Since its inception in 2002, it has awarded

more than $19.5 million to more than 3,300 schools across the country.



The George W. Bush Institute’s Education and Opportunity work, which houses the Laura Bush Foundation for

America’s Libraries, is generously supported by The Allstate Foundation. The Laura Bush Foundation is managed

as a restricted fund at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas. More information can be found at

George W. Bush Institute



The George W. Bush Institute is a solution-oriented nonpartisan policy organization focused on

ensuring opportunity for all, strengthening democracy, and advancing free societies. Housed within the

George W. Bush Presidential Center, the Bush Institute is rooted in compassionate conservative values

and committed to creating positive, meaningful, and lasting change at home and abroad. We utilize our

unique platform and convening power to advance solutions to national and global issues of the day by

influencing policy, not politics. Learn more at bushcenter.org.