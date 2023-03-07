Two deputies promoted to the rank of Corporal

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted two deputies in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s

Conference room Monday morning at the Bossier Parish Courthouse.



Deputy Clint Alexander and Deputy Richard Smith were both promoted to the rank of

Corporal.



Corporal Alexander is a 4-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office with a total of 10

years in law enforcement. Corporal Alexander is a Field Training Officer for the Patrol

Division and will be training new patrol deputies.



Corporal Smith is a 4-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and is a patrol deputy.



He will also be tasked with training new patrol deputies as a Field Training Officer.



“You guys have been identified as leaders by your supervisors and I know you will

continue to lead with integrity,” said Sheriff Whittington. “I am proud to promote you for

your hard work and dedication to duty here at the sheriff’s office. Keep up the excellent

work.”