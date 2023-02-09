Two deputies promoted to the rank of Corporal

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted two deputies in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s

Conference room Monday morning at the Bossier Parish Courthouse.



Detective Shawn Morris and Deputy Cody Smith were both promoted to the rank of

Corporal.



Corporal Morris is a ten-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office with a total of 19 years

in law enforcement. Corporal Morris is an investigator and will be tasked with training

new detectives.



Corporal Smith is a four-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and is a member of the

Joint Criminal Apprehension Team (JCAT). He is also in charge of the BSO K-9 unit.



“Over the years you guys have proven yourselves as leaders and I know you will continue

to lead with integrity,” said Sheriff Whittington. “I am proud to promote you for your hard

work and dedication to duty here at the sheriff’s office. Keep up the excellent work.”