Two defendants have been sentenced for their involvement in
the trafficking of methamphetamine in the Shreveport/Bossier City area, announced United
States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. United States District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced
both defendants as follows:
Justin Lamar Shealey, 40, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was sentenced to 210 months
(17 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking
charges. His co-defendant, John Chaz Bernos, 39, was previously sentenced on August 26,
2022 to spend 162 months (13 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised
release.
Shealey and Bernos each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to
distribute methamphetamine. On February 24, 2021, Louisiana State Police troopers
conducted a traffic stop of Bernos. At the time of the stop, Bernos had an active arrest warrant
outstanding. Troopers searched the vehicle Bernos was driving and discovered
methamphetamine, marijuana, testosterone, and other assorted prescription pills. Bernos was
arrested and later admitted to law enforcement officers with the U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration (DEA) that he purchased the methamphetamine and had intended to
distribute to others. The methamphetamine was sent to the DEA laboratory for analysis and
determined to be 61.8 grams of pure methamphetamine.
Further investigation led DEA agents to Shealey after learning he had sold
methamphetamine out of his vehicle. Agents found Shealey at a local casino and received
consent to search his vehicle. Inside, they found that he had over 600 grams of
methamphetamine in the vehicle. Shealey later admitted to agents that he had been
purchasing the methamphetamine in the Dallas area and would bring it back to the
Shreveport/Bossier City area for distribution.
This case was investigated by the DEA and Louisiana State Police and prosecuted by
Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody.