Two defendants have been sentenced for their involvement in

the trafficking of methamphetamine in the Shreveport/Bossier City area, announced United

States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. United States District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced

both defendants as follows:

Justin Lamar Shealey, 40, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was sentenced to 210 months

(17 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking

charges. His co-defendant, John Chaz Bernos, 39, was previously sentenced on August 26,

2022 to spend 162 months (13 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised

release.

Shealey and Bernos each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to

distribute methamphetamine. On February 24, 2021, Louisiana State Police troopers

conducted a traffic stop of Bernos. At the time of the stop, Bernos had an active arrest warrant

outstanding. Troopers searched the vehicle Bernos was driving and discovered

methamphetamine, marijuana, testosterone, and other assorted prescription pills. Bernos was

arrested and later admitted to law enforcement officers with the U.S. Drug Enforcement

Administration (DEA) that he purchased the methamphetamine and had intended to

distribute to others. The methamphetamine was sent to the DEA laboratory for analysis and

determined to be 61.8 grams of pure methamphetamine.

Further investigation led DEA agents to Shealey after learning he had sold

methamphetamine out of his vehicle. Agents found Shealey at a local casino and received

consent to search his vehicle. Inside, they found that he had over 600 grams of

methamphetamine in the vehicle. Shealey later admitted to agents that he had been

purchasing the methamphetamine in the Dallas area and would bring it back to the

Shreveport/Bossier City area for distribution.

This case was investigated by the DEA and Louisiana State Police and prosecuted by

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody.