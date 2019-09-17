Two early morning accidents create headaches for drivers in Bossier

A tractor trailer fire shut down I-20 westbound near Airline Drive early Tuesday morning while a crash later that morning involving a school bus closed a portion of East Texas Street in Bossier City.

At 12:08 a.m. September 17, 2019, Bossier City police officers and firefighters responded to I-20 westbound overpass just west of Airline Drive in reference to a semi-tractor trailer fire. The truck was engulfed in flames. The driver was able to exit the vehicle unharmed.

Bossier City Police and Louisiana State Police shut down I-20 westbound at I-220 while firefighters quickly got the fire under control. Louisiana DOTD provided a sand truck to be used as needed.

The westbound lanes remained closed into the morning.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the truck was traveling west on I-20 when the driver left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and then struck the opposite concrete guardrail on the overpass before coming to a rest. The investigation is ongoing.

Also in Bossier City, at approximately 7:30 a.m., a Bossier Parish Schools bus wreck happened near the intersection of Hamilton Road and East Texas Street.

According to school officials, Bus #415 just dropped off kids at Bossier High School when it was involved in a collision with a box truck that was left on its side.

No students were on the bus at the time. Police report no one was injured. The driver of the box truck was ticketed.

Crews have closed a portion of East Texas Street between Hamilton Road and Old Benton Road to clear the scene.