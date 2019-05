Thirty-four McNeese State University students received the Summa Cum Laude (3.90-4.00) designation in spring commencement ceremonies held Saturday, May 11, at Burton Coliseum.

Alexis N. DeLeo, of Haughton, was recognized for earning a 4.0 GPA throughout her college career in mathematical sciences.

Everett Miller, an engineering major from Haughton, was also on the Summa Cum Laude list.