Two juveniles arrested for Bossier City shooting

On May 7, 2022 Bossier City Police responded to a report of a drive by shooting in the 2500 block of

Montgomery Ln. During the drive-by shooting, a 7-year-old female was standing outside in the

apartment complex and received a gunshot wound to her head. She was treated at a local hospital for

the non-life threatening injury and released later that night. During the investigation, the suspects in

this incident were identified and warrants were obtained for their arrest. Detectives located one

juvenile at his residence in Bossier City and the other juvenile was located at his residence in

Shreveport. SPD did assist with that apprehension.



On 05/08/2022, just after midnight, a 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old male were booked on the

following charges: