Two juveniles arrested for Bossier City shooting

On May 7, 2022 Bossier City Police responded to a report of a drive by shooting in the 2500 block of
Montgomery Ln. During the drive-by shooting, a 7-year-old female was standing outside in the
apartment complex and received a gunshot wound to her head. She was treated at a local hospital for
the non-life threatening injury and released later that night. During the investigation, the suspects in
this incident were identified and warrants were obtained for their arrest. Detectives located one
juvenile at his residence in Bossier City and the other juvenile was located at his residence in
Shreveport. SPD did assist with that apprehension.
On 05/08/2022, just after midnight, a 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old male were booked on the
following charges:
- Attempted First Degree Murder
- Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
- Illegal Use of Weapons
- Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile
Both juveniles were booked into the Ware Youth Detention Center and have a bond of $485,000 each.
This investigation is ongoing and further arrests are possible.