Two Men Arrested for Illegal Sex with a Juvenile

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men for using social media

dating app to have illegal sexual contact with a juvenile.



Cameron Swan, 24, of the 500 block of Kennon Street in Ruston was arrested for one count of

Second-Degree Rape and one count of Indecent Behavior with a Juveniles. He is booked in the Bossier

Max with a $400,000 bond.



Preston Portee, 22, of the 200 block of Curtiss Road, on Barksdale Air Force Base, was arrested

on one count of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, one count of Production of Pornography, and one

count of Computer-Aided Solicitation of a minor. Portee is currently booked in the Bossier Max with a

$525,000 bond.



Sheriff Whittington urges parents to monitor their children’s phone usage and social media

accounts. Predators reach out to minors through social networks, gaming platforms, or apps. There

they pose as a peer, use fake photos, or create fake profiles to lure minors into a relationship with them.



Both cases are still under investigation. Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue

their aggressive investigations into child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney

General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information

regarding these crimes or any other involving children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318)

965-2203.

Cameron Swan