Two Men Arrested for Illegal Sex with a Juvenile

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men for using social media
dating app to have illegal sexual contact with a juvenile.
Cameron Swan, 24, of the 500 block of Kennon Street in Ruston was arrested for one count of
Second-Degree Rape and one count of Indecent Behavior with a Juveniles. He is booked in the Bossier
Max with a $400,000 bond.
Preston Portee, 22, of the 200 block of Curtiss Road, on Barksdale Air Force Base, was arrested
on one count of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, one count of Production of Pornography, and one
count of Computer-Aided Solicitation of a minor. Portee is currently booked in the Bossier Max with a
$525,000 bond.
Sheriff Whittington urges parents to monitor their children’s phone usage and social media
accounts. Predators reach out to minors through social networks, gaming platforms, or apps. There
they pose as a peer, use fake photos, or create fake profiles to lure minors into a relationship with them.
Both cases are still under investigation. Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue
their aggressive investigations into child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney
General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information
regarding these crimes or any other involving children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318)
965-2203.