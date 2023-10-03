Two Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Defrauding TheirEmployer Out of Over $2 Million in Connection with the Sale of Chicken Frame Products

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that

William Ross Hickman, 49, of Arcadia, Louisiana, and Brian K. Whiteman, 48, of

Haughton, were sentenced today on fraud charges.

United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced Hickman to 52 months in

prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. Hickman was also ordered to pay restitution

in the amount of $2,693,221.

Brian K. Whiteman was sentenced to 20 months in prison, followed by 3 years of

supervised release. In addition, he was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2,183,949.

Hickman and Whiteman participated in a scheme to defraud which began prior to

2018 and involved Raeford Farms of Louisiana, LLC (Raeford Farms), where Hickman was

employed as the Sales Manager and Whiteman was as the Assistant Sales Manager of their

Arcadia production plant. Raeford Farms sells various products to include fresh and frozen

chicken, and chicken frames. A chicken frame is the core of the chicken that remains after

processing the breasts, thighs, wings, and legs. Hickman negotiated the sale of these chicken

products seeking the highest possible return when selling them.

While employed at Raeford Farms, Hickman developed a scheme to fraudulently

divert business from Raeford Farms by using Group 7792 as an intermediary to purchase

chicken frames from Raeford Farms. Hickman used his position as Sales Manager to provide

favorable sales terms to other entities to the detriment of Raeford Farms. Hickman had a pre-

arranged agreement with an unnamed individual and his corporation to sell the chicken

frames to Heritage Food Sales (Heritage), which was another company controlled by

Hickman. Heritage paid Group 7792 a guaranteed return for each transaction but never took

possession of the chicken frames or added anything of value to the transaction. Hickman

would then sell the same chicken frames to a poultry wholesaler in Chattanooga, TN for

profit.

To further the scheme to defraud, Hickman and others acting in concert with him, sent

invoices by email from Arcadia, Louisiana, through interstate commerce, for Heritage to

receive payment for the chicken frames. Hickman and Whiteman conspired together to conceal the involvement of Heritage from Raeford Farms in these chicken frame transactions. As Assistant Sales Manager for Raeford Farms, Whiteman was responsible for tracking

inventory and the details regarding all shipments. Whiteman provided this type of

information to Hickman to further the conspiracy to defraud in order to get a higher price for

chicken frame loads sold by Heritage. In exchange for his participation in the conspiracy to

defraud, Whiteman understood and agreed with Hickman that Heritage would pay him

through his own business entity, All Trade Enterprise, LLC (All Trade). Hickman would pay

Whiteman a monthly commission through All Trade and occasionally to him personally. The

transactions conducted during the time period of this investigation resulted in a loss of over

$2 million to Raeford Farms.

Hickman and Whiteman each pleaded guilty on March 8, 2023, to conspiracy to

commit fraud against the United States.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by

Alexander C. Van Hook, Special Counsel to the U.S. Attorney, and Assistant U.S. Attorney

Tennille M. Gilreath.