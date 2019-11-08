Two new Bossier Schools administrators named

Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey announced two new administrators at the parish school board meeting Thursday night.

Jason Ogunyemi has been appointed the new assistant principal at Plantation Park Elementary. And, Greg Bryant is the new administrative assistant at Rusheon Middle School.

Ogunyemi is a graduate of Caddo Magnet High and Louisiana Tech University. Before serving as administrative assistant at Rusheon Middle School for one year, Ogunyemi served his first 11 years as an educator at Plantation Park. Ogunyemi is also the son of the late Dr. Frederick Ogunyemi.

New Rusheon Middle School Administrative Assistant Greg Bryant. (Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)

“He credits his late father for having the foresight to recommend he become an educator in the Bossier Parish school system,” said Downey.

“This feels like a home coming. I look forward to working with our team and making Plantation Park the greatest it can be,” said Ogunyemi.

Greg Bryant is a graduate of Haughton High School. He has served the Bossier Parish school system for the past 24 years.

“I appreciate the opportunity to start my career as administrator at Rusheon Middle School. I would also like to thank Mr. Williams for giving me this opportunity and the rest of the staff. It’s been great working there. Hopefully I am making a difference,” said Bryant.