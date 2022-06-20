Home News-Free Two New Leaders in the Sheriff’s Office

Two New Leaders in the Sheriff’s Office

By
BPT Staff
-
1
0

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted two deputies in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s
Conference Room at the Command Center in Plain Dealing.

Deputies John Carroll and Nikki Emerson were promoted to the rank of sergeant within the
Corrections Division. Sgt. Carroll is a 3-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office, while Sgt. Emerson has
been working with the Sheriff’s Office for 4 years.

“It is because of your hard work and the recommendation from your supervisors that has made
today possible,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Keep up the good work and continue to make a difference
in the lives of the men and women you will be leading.”

Previous articleLDH issues recommendation on COVID vaccine for children ages 6 months and up
BPT Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR