Two New Leaders in the Sheriff’s Office

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted two deputies in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s

Conference Room at the Command Center in Plain Dealing.



Deputies John Carroll and Nikki Emerson were promoted to the rank of sergeant within the

Corrections Division. Sgt. Carroll is a 3-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office, while Sgt. Emerson has

been working with the Sheriff’s Office for 4 years.



“It is because of your hard work and the recommendation from your supervisors that has made

today possible,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Keep up the good work and continue to make a difference

in the lives of the men and women you will be leading.”