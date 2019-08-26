Two new restaurants coming to Airline Drive near Stirling shopping center

Two new restaurants are currently being built on Airline Drive north of I-220 in Bossier City.

Workers are currently building what will soon be a Andy’s Frozen Custard and Flying Burger and Seafood at 3117 Airline Dr., between Meadow Creek and Greenacres Boulevard, across from the Stirling shopping center.

“It’s always nice to see new restaurants open up on Airline. These two particular restaurants from what I understand are very family friendly, and that’s a good thing,” said Sam Marsiglia, executive director of the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission. “It’s something new, it’s something different for our area. We’re all very excited about it.”

Andy’s Frozen Custard is a quick service frozen dessert business. The Missouri-based chain has grown to more than 50 locations in 10 states.

Next door to Andy’s Frozen Custard, at 3127 Airline Dr., will be Flying Burger and Seafood.

Opening its first location in Magnolia, Ark., the menu expanded and three locations, including one in Ruston, were added.

With the two new restaurants being built in close proximity to residential properties, the MPC has mandated an 8-foot concrete wall that resembles a stack stone pattern to be built as a buffer.