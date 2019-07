From the Bossier City Fire Department: Just after 7:30 p.m. this evening firefighters responded to a structure fire at a residence in the 1700 block of Alison. The fire is under control at this time. Two people with injuries were transported to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment. One of those patient’s injuries are reported to be severe. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

BPT will update this story as further details are made available.