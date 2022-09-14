Two Students Named National Merit Scholar Semifinalists

Two Bossier Parish high school seniors have been named Semifinalists in the 68th Annual National
Merit Scholarship Program. Kylie Authement and George Latimer were singled out for their
exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
Authement is a senior at Airline High School and Latimer is a senior at Benton High.
The two scholastic champions now advance in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship competition and
have the opportunity to advance to the Finalist level, where they can compete for some 7,250
scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be awarded next spring. Approximately 95-percent of
the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing and nearly half of the Finalists will win a
National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
Being chosen as a Semifinalist is a feat in itself. Each year, students enter the National Merit
Scholarship Program as juniors by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying
Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which serves as an initial screening of program entrants. The nationwide pool
of Semifinalists is then chosen, representing less than one-percent of all U.S. high school seniors and
the highest scoring entrants in each state.
“We are exceptionally proud of Kylie and George, who are among the best and brightest in Bossier
Parish,” said Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey. “Attaining this level of academic
achievement is not only validation of their hard work and love for learning, but also a testament to
their character. We will be cheering them on all the way as they represent their school, our parish and
the state.”