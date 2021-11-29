Two Texas Residents Killed in Crash on Interstate 20 in Webster Parish

On Sunday, November 28, 2021, just before 10:30 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-20, west of U.S. Hwy 371. This crash claimed the lives of 44-year-old Omar Gonzalez of Mission, Texas and 47-year-old Myphuong Thi Truong of Georgetown, Texas.

The initial investigation revealed that prior to the fatal crash, a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, occupied by Myphuong Thi Truong and 62-year old Leslie T. Truong of Georgetown, Texas, was traveling westbound on I-20. As the Jeep was traveling westbound, it collided with a deer in the roadway. After impact, both occupants exited the vehicle while it was still in the roadway.

Shortly after the initial crash, 41-year-old Rafael Escobar Lopez of Waxahachie, Texas, was driving a 2016 Toyota Tundra westbound on I-20 and stopped his vehicle in the roadway behind the Jeep. As the Jeep and the Tundra were stationary in the left lane, a westbound 2021 Toyota 4Runner, driven by Gonzalez, struck the rear of the Tundra. This impact caused the Tundra to impact with both Myphuong Thi Truong and Leslie T. Truong as they were standing in the roadway.

Myphuong Thi Truong suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Leslie T. Truong was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Lopez and two passengers in the Tundra were unrestrained and suffered minor injuries. Gonzalez, who was not restrained, was transported to Minden Medical Center where was pronounced dead.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken from all drivers and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to take this opportunity to inform motorists that Louisiana law states that if you are involved in a crash and your vehicle is still drivable, you should move your vehicle to the emergency shoulder immediately. This simple action can prevent more severe secondary crashes from occurring.

In addition, motorists should avoid all distractions while driving so that they are aware of any object or vehicle that may be obstructing the travel lane.

In 2021, Troop G has investigated 35 fatal crashes, resulting in 38 deaths.