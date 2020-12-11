Dec. 10 marked the two-year anniversary of the First Bossier Church fire. First Bossier Pastor Brad Jurkovich, spoke of faith over fear and rebuilding over the past 24 months.



“Two years ago today we woke up to a fire raging across our campus. It was a supremely challenging time. On many fronts. But here we are. Two years later. A rebuilt staff team. Months away from a completely new and rebuilt campus. And the Lord is giving us a new vision for intentional ministry,” Jurkovich said.



“I love what Isaiah 9:10 says, “The bricks have fallen down, But we will rebuild with smooth stones; The sycamores have been cut down, But we will replace them with Cedars,” he added



In the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, a fire caused by an uninterruptible power supply at an office near Faith Chapel heavily damaged multiple buildings, including a section of the church known as the old sanctuary.

First Bossier lost about 100,000 square feet due to the fire. Approximately 71,000 square feet is being rebuilt at a cost of roughly $20 million.



Building plans include a new chapel that will incorporate some of the more traditional features of the original building, a new foyer, students’ space, small group space, a hallway connecting all the spaces, and some general upgrades around the campus.



“Thank you for enduring. Thank you for faith over fear. Praying and believing God will use all of these things for our good and His glory,” said Jurkovch.