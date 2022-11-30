U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI Seeking to Identify Potential Victims in Connection with Online Child Exploitation Case

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that the

United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana and the Federal Bureau

of Investigation (“FBI”) are seeking to identify potential victims of an online child

exploitation scheme which originated in Northeast Louisiana in 2021.



The defendant in this investigation, Gary Landon Harper, has been charged by federal

indictment with production of child pornography, under 18 U.S.C. § 2251, receipt of child

pornography, under 18 U.S.C. § 2252A(a)(2), possession of child pornography, under 18

U.S.C. § 2252A(a)(5)(B), and enticement of a minor, under 18 U.S.C. § 2422(b). The

defendant may also be known by the following online usernames: “lilharp,” “oleharp,”

“Millwright2011,” and “olecountry1234.” The defendant is presumed innocent until proven

guilty.



If you, your family member, or anyone that you know has had contact with this

individual or any of the above-listed usernames while using the online applications Snapchat

or Cash App between 2019 and 2021, please contact the FBI via email at:

harpervictim@fbi.gov.

For additional resources and information, please visit: https://www.fbi.gov/how-we-

can-help-you/safety-resources/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/sextortion.