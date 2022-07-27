U.S. News & World Report Recognizes Willis-Knighton Medical Center as a High Performing Hospital

Willis-Knighton Medical Center (which includes North, South, Bossier, Pierremont and Rehabilitation locations)

has been recognized as a High Performing Hospital for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report. It is the highest

performing hospital in northwest Louisiana and was ranked second in the state.

The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings, now in their 7 th year, are designed to assist patients and their

doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for common conditions and elective

procedures. These ratings extend the U.S. News mission of providing consumers with patient decision support

beyond the Best Hospitals rankings, which are geared toward complex specialty care.

Willis-Knighton Medical Center earned a “High Performing” rating for 14 adult procedures and conditions:

aortic valve surgery, back surgery (spinal fusion), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer

surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee

replacement, pneumonia, stroke and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). This was awarded in

recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as

patient outcomes. “High Performing” is the highest rating U.S. News awards for those types of care.

“We appreciate this confirmation yet again of the diligent and conscientious work of our doctors, nurses,

allied health professionals and support staff,” said Jaf Fielder, Willis-Knighton president and CEO. “We

continually strive for excellence in all our services as we provide the latest technology and innovation to the

people of this region. Our consistent performance is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to providing

the very best care to the people we serve.”

For the 2022-23 ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 13 medical

procedures and seven chronic conditions. Fewer than half of all hospitals received any high-performing rating,

and only four earned this rating in all 20 procedures and conditions.

The U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such

as level of nursing care, patient experience, survival rates other care-related indicators.

The Procedures & Conditions ratings were produced by U.S. News analysts.

For more information about the 2022-23 rankings and ratings, please visit the FAQ. The rankings will be

published in the U.S. News “Best Hospitals 2023” guidebook (ISBN 9781931469999), available for order from

the U.S. News Online Store.