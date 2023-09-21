U.S. Postal Service in Louisiana is Ready to Deliver for America During the Holidays

The United States Postal Service (USPS) and its dedicated employees across the

nation are ready to deliver another successful holiday season of outstanding service.



“Our 2022 peak season was a tremendous success,” said Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy.

“We are ready to deliver for the holidays in a superior and routine manner. We have been planning early

and leveraging investments in our people, infrastructure, transportation and technology made possible by

the Delivering for America plan. And with no holiday surcharges, we are strongly positioned to be

America’s most affordable delivery provider this holiday season.”



In 2022, the Postal Service processed more than 11.7 billion mailpieces and packages during the holiday

season. On average, it took just 2.5 days to deliver a mailpiece or package to its intended destination.



Throughout 2023, USPS has maintained even stronger service performance while engaging in numerous

transformational initiatives across the organization and the country. Due to the ongoing implementation of

the Delivering for America strategic plan, 98% of the nation’s population currently receives their mail and

packages in less than three days. With approximately 40% of first-class mail and packages getting

delivered a day in advance. That noted, the Postal Service is also working hard to correct service-related

issues in limited areas across the nation through hiring initiatives and improving operational efficiency.



No Holiday Surcharges



The Postal Service also announced it will not levy any additional surcharges for customers this holiday

season, offering increased predictability in pricing for customers. There will be no additional fees for

residential area delivery, for Saturday delivery or for minimum volumes. USPS will continue to be the

most affordable way to mail and ship this holiday season.



Key Investments Ahead of 2023 Peak Season



Specifically, key Delivering for America investments in the Postal Service’s workforce, package

processing, and delivery operations ahead of the 2023 peak holiday season include:



 Hiring 10,000 Season Employees: The Postal Service has focused on its Delivering for America

initiative to stabilize its workforce – converting over 150,000 pre-career workers into career

positions since October 2020. Due to this success, USPS anticipates the need to hire only an

additional 10,000 seasonal employees.



 Utilizing 348 New Package Sorting Machines: These new machines are strategic investments

in local community postal infrastructure enabling postal workers to sort and process packages of

all sizes more quickly and reliably. To date, the Postal Service has installed 348 new package

processing machines across the nation since the beginning of 2021. This includes 100 new

sorting machines since last peak season. USPS will install an additional 47 new machines ahead

of this holiday season. This is part of the organization’s $40 billion investment in new technology

and facilities under Delivering for America.



 Increased Daily Processing Capacity to Approximately 70 million: USPS has expanded its

daily package processing capacity to approximately 70 million – an increase of approximately 10

million over last year’s capacity. Since 2020, the Postal Service has nearly tripled its daily

package processing capacity. Increased package processing capacity allows for packages to

move through the postal network more quickly and eliminates the need for the leasing of

temporary annexes.



 Moving 95% of Volume via More Reliable Ground Transportation: USPS has adapted its

transportation and logistics processes to handle the high mail and package volumes expected

during the peak holiday season. The Postal Service continues to move mail and package volume

from expensive air transportation to its redesigned ground transportation network. Currently, 95

percent of First-Class Mail and more than 95 percent of First-Class packages are moved through

the improved, more reliable ground transportation system.



 New Shipping Solution – USPS Ground Advantage: This enhanced ground solution provides

a simple, reliable, and more affordable way to ship packages this holiday season in just two-to-

five business days across the continental United States. USPS Ground Advantage provides

America’s businesses and the public with a compelling new ground shipping option that

leverages the organization’s unparalleled last-mile delivery route system and improving mail and

package postal logistics network.



“We understand the importance of every single package and letter that is sent during the holidays,” said

Postmaster General DeJoy. “That is why we continue to adapt and execute on strategies to modernize

and transform the Postal Service into the high performing organization the nation expects and deserves. I

am confident in our ability to handle the peak season surge and deliver exceptional service to the

American people during the holidays and beyond.”



More information on tools and tips to help customers prepare for the busy holiday season can be found in

the USPS Holiday Newsroom.