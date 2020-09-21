U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announces $30.7 million for state criminal justice improvements

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced the Department of Justice (DOJ) is awarding more than $30 million in federal funds for nine state programs to improve crime victim services, support criminal and juvenile justice system enhancements and combat violent crimes in Louisiana.



“It is our priority to ensure the criminal justice system in Louisiana is fair and protects victims of all types of crime,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding promotes victim safety and supports initiatives to lower the violent crime rate in our state.”



Programs that are receiving funds from DOJ include:



*$770,806 for the Formula Grants Program under the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

*$23,490,366 for the VOCA Victim Assistance Program under the Office for Victims of Crime

*$299,994 for the Upholding the Rule of Law and Preventing Wrongful Convictions Program under the Bureau of Justice Assistance

*$117,440 for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program – Local Solicitation under the Bureau of Justice Assistance

*$2,951,715 for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program – State Solicitation under the Bureau of Justice Assistance

*$425,000 for the Reducing Risk for Girls in the Juvenile Justice System Program under the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

*$190,769 for the State Justice Statistics Program for Statistical Analysis Centers under the Bureau of Justice Statistics

*$2,328,643 for the STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program under the Office on Violence Against Women

*$129,202 for the Support for Adam Walsh Act Implementation Grant Program under the Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering and Tracking Office

