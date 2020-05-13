U.S. Senator John Kennedy announces $190 million in HHS funding for coronavirus testing

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has announced $190,781,430 in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Centers for Disease Control, to expand coronavirus testing in Louisiana.



“The American people are strong and smart. They want to go back to work, and this funding for expanded testing will help men and women return to their jobs safely,” said Kennedy.



This HHS funding is part of $11 billion authorized to support coronavirus testing needs under the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act. These resources will help expand testing in states, localities, territories and tribes.