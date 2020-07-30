U.S. Senator John Kennedy announces $8 million for Louisiana health and education projects

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $8,029,141 in grant funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support health projects around Louisiana.



“Fighting HIV and promoting the health and education of Louisiana’s youngest kids are priorities for our state, and I’m glad to see HHS award these grants to Louisiana,” said Kennedy.



Projects supported by this funding include:



· $3,417,182 to support the Early Head Start program through the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center.



·$3,232,231 to support integrated programs to combat the HIV epidemic through the Louisiana Department of Health.



·$1,379,728 to support the Head Start program through Regina Coeli Child Development Center, Inc.