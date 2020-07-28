U.S. Senators Kennedy and Cassidy praise confirmation of David Joseph as U.S. District Court Judge for Western District of Louisiana

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators John Kennedy (R-La.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) today praised the confirmation of David Joseph as a U.S. District Court Judge for the Western District of Louisiana.



“David Joseph has served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana since 2018 and is well-respected in the Louisiana legal community. I’m confident he will serve our state well as a district court judge, and I am proud to have supported his nomination,” said Kennedy.



“David Joseph’s intelligence, integrity, and experience make him an ideal federal judge. He will serve the Western District of Louisiana and our country well. I’m very happy for David and his family. I thank him for serving our country,” said Dr. Cassidy.



