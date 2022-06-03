U.S. team returns to action Friday in Volleyball Nations League event at Brookshire Grocery Arena

U.S. team returns to action Friday in Volleyball Nations League event at...



The United States women’s team returns to action Friday night in the Volleyball Nations League Preliminary Round at the Brookshire Grocery Arena.

The U.S. faces Canada at 8 o’clock. In the first two matches, Germany plays Korea at 2 and the Dominican Republic takes on Brazil at 5.

The reigning Olympic gold medalist U.S. team won its opening match Tuesday, defeating the Dominican Republic 25-21, 25-17, 25-18.

Jordan Thompson, who has missed most of the last 10 months after suffering a severe right ankle injury in pool play at the Tokyo Olympics, had 15 points with 13 kills, one block and one ace.

She was the only member of the Olympic champion team that played in the game.

Outside hitters Sarah Wilhite (10 kills, three blocks, two aces) and Alexandra Frantti (13 kills, two blocks) also had 15 points.

Canada is 1-1 in the eight-team event. It opened with a four-set loss to Poland 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 Wednesday then defeated the Dominican Republic 25-18, 25-15, 25-18 Thursday.

Brazil and Japan are 2-0.

Brazil defeated Germany 29-27, 23-25, 27-25, 25-21 Tuesday and Poland 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 Thursday.

Japan defeated Germany in the only five-set match in the tournament so far Thursday. Germany won the first two sets 27-25, 25-23 then Japan took the next three, 25-20, 25-22, 15-12.

Japan also defeated Korea 25-17, 25-16, 25-20.

The U.S. faces Brazil at 8 Saturday and closes the tournament against Japan at 3 Sunday.