UL System honors Dupree as Outstanding Staff Member of the Year

Sandra Denise Ashford Dupree, Library Specialist for Louisiana Tech University’s Prescott Memorial Library, has been recognized with the Outstanding Staff Member award by the University of Louisiana System.

A resident of Grambling, Dupree was nominated by Angela Dunnington, Executive Director of Library Services at Louisiana Tech University, for her exceptional contributions to Louisiana Tech and the surrounding communities.

“Sandra has a passion for libraries, a strong desire to provide the best service that Prescott Memorial Library can offer, and an ongoing commitment to ensure the University has the educational resources necessary to cultivate faculty and student research,” Dunnington said.

Dupree holds degrees from Grambling State University and Emporia State University and has over 30 years of work experience in school, public, and academic libraries. She is an active member of the American Library Association, Louisiana Library Association, and the Louisiana Support Staff Association of Libraries, advocating for libraries and the communities they serve.

Dupree also further exemplifies dedication through her involvement in Lincoln Parish. She has served on the Crime Stoppers Board since 2012 and on the Library Board of Trustees for Lincoln Parish Library since 2015. As part of the Library Board, she continuously examines the effectiveness and efficiency of the library and its services.

The award was presented to Dupree on March 27 by UL System President Dr. Jim Henderson during the 2023 Universities of Louisiana For Our Future Conference in Lake Charles. Members from all nine universities in the UL System attended the conference, which focused on engagement, innovation, and instruction.