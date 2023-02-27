UMGC Students Named to Dean’s List

More than 9,800 University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Valeria Acosta-Estrada of Barksdale AFB (71110)

Joshua Ascherl of Bossier City (71112)

Robert Bentz of BOSSIER CITY (71111)

Dante Castillo of Barksdale AFB (71110)

Patrick Connah of Haughton (71037)

Lucas Drake of Bossier City (71111)

Brianne Griffith of Bossier City (71112)

Gabrielle Hardee of Bossier City (71112)

Julianna Lucas of Bossier (71111)

Marissa McClure of Barksdale AFB (71110)

Joshua Moellman of Bossier City (71111)

Sydney Montgomery of Bossier City (71111)

Brian Neeley of Benton (71006)

Brian Nichols of Bossier City (71111)

Destiny Simien of Bossier City (71111)

Tim Stumph of Barksdale AFB (71110)

Dennis Teeter of Benton (71006)

Corey Warner of Bossier City (71111)

christopher molina of Bossier (71112)

UMGC was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, the university enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.

UMGC has a long history of innovation in reaching students where they are, including as a pioneer of internet instruction, piloting its first online classes in 1994. The university has received numerous awards for its groundbreaking work in developing fully online degree programs, including in high-demand fields such as cybersecurity, business, data analytics, health care and education.

UMGC now offers classes to military service personnel and their families at more than 180 locations in more than 20 countries. More than half of the university’s students are active-duty military personnel, their families, members of the National Guard and veterans.