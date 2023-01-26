Bossier Sheriff Deputies Cite One Store for Underage Alcohol Sales, Ten Stores checked

On January 25th, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force cited one store clerk in

Bossier Parish for selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21. Nine other stores checked

did not sell alcohol to underage buyers.



A clerk at the Buc Stop Grocery in Haughton was issued a summons for not complying

with the law by selling alcohol to an underage buyer.



These nine stores complied with the law and did not sell alcohol to an underage buyer:



• Valero: E. Texas @ Benton Road, Bossier City

• Shed Road Mini Mart: 3010 Shed Road, Bossier City

• Shed Express: Shed Road @ Swan Lake Road, Bossier City

• Dixie Mart: 7770 Dogwood Trail, Haughton

• Rodgers Corner Store: Hwy 80 @ Hwy 157, Haughton

• Haughton Country Store: 9011 Hwy 157, Haughton

• Neighbors: 6050 Hwy 157, Haughton

• 4-Way Country Store: 4482 Hwy 157, Haughton

• Reynolds Country Store: 5461 Hwy 527, Haughton

“We make these checks periodically to ensure the stores comply with the law,” said Sheriff

Whittington. “This is just one way we can ensure the safety of our young people in our

parish.”