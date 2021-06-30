Undercover Agents Arrest Human Trafficker

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says a Longview, Texas, man was arrested for human trafficking in Bossier Parish Monday, and the young lady from this area who was trafficked is receiving help.



Undercover agents with the Bossier Sheriff/Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force arrested Dramain Green, 30, of Longview, during a vice investigation in Bossier City and charged him with Pandering, Promoting Prostitution, Human Trafficking, and Possession of Marijuana. He was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking, where he faces a bond of $40,000.



The case stemmed from an online ad for prostitution, advertising sex for pay at a local hotel. When the undercover agent met with the female posing as a prostitute, he quickly realized she did not want to be there and that he was going to be her first “customer.”



Agents then approached Green who was in the parking lot and placed him into custody without incident. He admitted to agents he was “pimping” out the female, talking to johns, renting rooms and transporting her around.



When agents interviewed the female, she said that Green had approached her on Facebook Messenger a few days earlier, offering to take her on dates, buy her things and even travel with her. She had sent Green private photos, but he then posted them on a website commonly used for prostitution in our area and began setting up prostitution deals without her knowledge or permission.



The female reported she was scared to leave Green because he had used physical violence against her and he knew where she lived and personal information about her family. She also explained that Green was getting ready to transport her to Texas to continue pimping her out.



Agents then put the young lady in contact with Purchased: Not for Sale, to receive counselling and assistance. Their mission is to help women and children experiencing sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.



The Bossier Sheriff/Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force are members of the NW Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force to fight human trafficking. The task force is led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Coordinator, Assistant U.S.

Attorney Earl M. Campbell. Earlier this month, he spoke at the Inspiring Women Luncheon – “Human Trafficking: How YOU Can Make A Difference,” hosted by the Commission for Women of Bossier City, Inc.



“While we live in a good parish here in Bossier, the sad reality is that people are being exploited for sex around the nation and here in northwest Louisiana,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Most of these victims have no hope or means to get out of these situations, and partnering with these task forces allows us to combine our federal, state and local efforts to combat human trafficking.”



Anyone who feels they are being trafficked can call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203, your local law enforcement agency, or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.



“Just like in the case of this young lady forced into trafficking who is now receiving help by our undercover agents, we encourage others with these words: There is hope…there is help.”