Unidentified Driver Killed in Webster Parish Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash

Webster Parish – This morning, after 9:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Highway 371, near Woodmill Road. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified man.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by the unidentified driver, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 371, behind an uninvolved vehicle. At the same time, a 2000 Ford pickup was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 371. As the Ram was attempting to pass the vehicle in front, it lost control and collided head-on with the southbound Ford. After the collision, the Ram exited the roadway and overturned, before becoming engulfed in flames.

The unidentified driver suffered fatal injuries, as a result of the crash. Positive identification is pending by the Webster Parish Coroner’s Office.

Routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers urge motorists to exercise caution when passing. Never overtake another vehicle, when it is not permitted. Always be sure there is enough distance to perform the passing maneuver and merge back into your travel lane.

In 2021, Troop G has investigated 16 fatal crashes, resulting in 17 deaths.