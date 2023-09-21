UNITED STATES ATTORNEY BRANDON B. BROWN CONVENESANNUAL TRAINING, LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT ANDAWARD CONFERENCE IN BOSSIER CITY

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced today

that the Western District of Louisiana’s United States Attorney’s Office Annual Training and

Leadership Development Conference will be held September 20-22, 2023, at the Bossier

Parish Sheriff Substation in Bossier City, LA. The district is headquartered in Shreveport

with approximately 50 employees and has a branch office in Lafayette with roughly another

40 employees. The annual conference is the only time over the course of each fiscal year when

the District’s employees convene in one location and the conference usually rotates between

the Shreveport and Lafayette areas.

Sheriff Julian Whittington assisted U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown with the opening

of the conference. The remainder of the agenda for the conference included presentations by:

Chief District Judge Terry Doughty, General Counsel for the Executive Office for United

States Attorneys (EOUSA) Jay Macklin, Deputy Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,

Firearms and Explosives Marvin Richardson EOUSA White Collar Crime & Covid-19 Fraud

Coordinator Mandy Riedel and EOUSA Attorney Advisor Cristina Burbach. Additionally,

Britney Green, Susette Bryant and retired Assistant United States Attorney William J.

Flanagan will conduct leadership development sessions and renowned trial attorney, Roger

Dodd of the Dodd Trial Skills Clinic will instruct on cross examination strategy and

techniques.

The conference also included several team building exercises and for the first time a

district award’s luncheon. During the luncheon, US Attorney Brown recognized the

exceptional work of federal, state and local law enforcement officers, Assistant United States

Attorneys and members of the district’s professional staff for their efforts in outstanding

investigations, prosecutions, appellate advocacy and leadership over the last fiscal year.

“Over the years, we have given out awards at our conference, but I wanted to put more of an

emphasis on the awardees’ work this year with a luncheon. Every day, the men and women

of this district have accepted the calling to show up and give the government an honest day’s

work and it is incumbent upon upper management to celebrate them for their achievements.

Likewise, law enforcement officers across the district have collaborated with us as partners to

help keep our communities safe, hold those accountable who defraud the government and

those who violate the civil rights of the citizens of this district,” said United States Attorney

Brown. “Today’s awardees exemplify that it takes a team effort from our attorneys,

professional staff and our law enforcement partners to support and defend the Constitution of

the United States to the best of our ability.”

The following case related awards were announced by U.S. Attorney Brown:

Outstanding Appellate Award

Awarded to the following for outstanding appellate advocacy in the prosecution of United

States v. William Holdman.

Recipients: Assistant United States Attorney Michael Shannon

Assistant United States Attorney Forrest Phillips

Legal Assistant Stephanie Stewart

Paralegal Specialist Lisa Alwert

Special Agent Brad Rabalais, U.S. Department of Wildlife & Fisheries

Game Warden Kurt Hatten, LA Department of Wildlife & Fisheries

Outstanding Affirmative Civil Enforcement Award

Awarded to the following for the investigative and prosecutive efforts in a civil action to

recover government money lost to fraud and other misconduct in the matter of US ex rel

Goodley, Acadiana Management Group, Lafayette Physical Rehabilitation Hospital & Dr. Carolyn

Smith.

Recipients: Assistant United States Attorney Missy Theriot

Legal Assistant Tanya Trahan

Special Agent Rita Bergeron, Department of Health & Human Services

Outstanding Defensive Litigation Award

Awarded to the following for the civil defensive employment law litigation on behalf of the

United States in the matter of Steven Katz v. Christine Wormuth.

Recipients: Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Frederick

Paralegal Specialist Terri Comeaux

Outstanding Civil Rights Prosecution Award

Awarded to the following for superior investigative and prosecutive performance in the hate

crime related matter of United States v. Chance Seneca.

Recipients: Deputy Criminal Chief Myers Namie

Former Assistant United States Attorney Robert Abendroth

Legal Administrative Specialist Melissa Morris

Paralegal Specialist Jennifer Broussard

Special Agent Dan English (Ret.), Federal Bureau of Investigation

Outstanding Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force/Narcotics Prosecution

Award

Awarded to the following for superior performance in the thwarting of drug/narcotics

trafficking in the matter of United States v. Brian Broussard.

Recipients: Assistant United States Attorney Daniel Vermaelen

Paralegal Specialist Denise Duhon

Special Agent Doug Herman, Federal Bureau of Investigation

Special Agent Bobby Bodin, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms

Outstanding Public Corruption Prosecution Award

Awarded to the following for an investigation revealing conduct that affected government

integrity and/or offenses involving public official misconduct in the prosecution of United

States v. Harold Wayne Sanford, Jr.

Recipients: Special Counsel to United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook

Legal Assistant Kristi Viola

Paralegal Specialist Emily Favrot

Legal Administrative Specialist Ginger Green

Legal Administrative Specialist Melissa Morris

Secretary to USA Tanya’ Porter

Victim Witness Coordinator Vicki Chance

Special Agent Raquel Mobley, Federal Bureau of Investigation

Outstanding Violent Crime/Domestic Terrorism Prosecution Award

Awarded to the following for outstanding performance in an investigation leading to the arrest

and prosecution of an individual who committed acts of violent crime in the prosecution of

United States v. Daniel Aikens.

Recipients: Assistant United States Attorney Jamilla Bynog

Assistant United States Attorney Daniel McCoy

Assistant United States Attorney LaDonte Murphy

Paralegal Specialist Emily Lanphier

Legal Administrative Specialist Melissa Morris

Victim Witness Coordinator Vicki Chance

Special Agent Theresa Mesa, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms

Special Agent Andrew Erdmann, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms

Outstanding White Collar Fraud Prosecution Award

Awarded to the following for outstanding performance in white collar crime involving

bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion in the prosecution of United States v. Joseph Boswell.

Recipients: Assistant United States Attorney Cytheria Jernigan

Criminal Chief Earl Campbell

Paralegal Specialist Emily Lanphier

Legal Administrative Specialist Laura Borque

Victim Witness Coordinator Vicki Chance

Special Agent Cory Moton, Internal Revenue Service

Special Agent Holly Deshotel, Internal Revenue Service

Outstanding White Collar Fraud Prosecution Award

Awarded to the following for outstanding performance in white collar crime involving Cares

Act (Covid-19) fraud in the prosecution of United States v. Michael A. Tolliver.

Recipients: Assistant United States Attorney Seth Reeg

Legal Assistant Kristi Viola

Special Agent Darrin Heusel, Internal Revenue Service.

Additional federal, state and local law enforcement officers were also recognized for overall

exemplary performance in violent crime investigative efforts and they are as follows: Bureau

of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms Special Agent Christina Curtis, Drug Enforcement

Administration Special Agent Travis Coyman, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent

Heath White, Deputies Steven Shankle and Erik Wikstrom of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s

Office, Deputy Brent Young of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Detective Anthony

Cowan of the Monroe Police Department, and Shreveport Police Department

officers/analysts Stacy Coleman, Sara Gilmour, Erin Heflin, Donald Henry and Brent Ouzts.

Lastly, in late 2022, US Attorney Brown convened a community advisory group called

“Focusing on the Future” that U.S. Attorney Brown meets with on a monthly basis. This

group will be recognized for their contributions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in an advisory

role in terms of violent crime prevention strategies and civil rights awareness matters.

Members of that group are: Mario Chavez, MersaTech; Dr. Jerome Cox, We Care Ministries

Outreach Program; Dr. Lamar Goree, Caddo Parish Schools; Dr. John Henson, Church for

the Highlands; Dr. Theron Jackson, Morning Star Baptist Church; Ms. Von Jennings, City of

Shreveport; Rev. Lee Jeter, Bossier Parish NAACP; Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones, Ms.

Debbie Martin, Roberts & Murphy, Inc.; Dr. Russell Minor, Community Renewal; Dr. Heath

Peloquin, Summer Grove Baptist Church; Oil City Mayor James Sims; Clay Walker, Caddo

Parish Assistant Administrator; Billy Wayne, Urban Support Agency, Inc.; and Ryan

Williams, Seedlinks Behavioral Management. “I have learned a great deal this year from this

group, and they have educated me on ways prosecutors, law enforcement and the community

can work together for the common good. Simultaneously, my goal was to educate the group

on how the Department of Justice and our local district functions so that citizens will start to

have a better understanding of what our purpose is and why we exist,” said U.S. Attorney

Brown.

For more information on the Western District of Louisiana’s U.S. Attorney’s Office,

its priorities and resources available to help the community, please visit

https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdla.