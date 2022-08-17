United States Senator John Kennedy to speak at Free Luncheon in Bossier City on Tuesday August 23rd at Bossier City Civic Center

The South Bossier Lunch Group and the North Bossier Lunch Group are both excited to announce that they will have a combined luncheon with special guest speaker, United States Senator John Kennedy, on August 23rd at 12:00 PM, at the Bossier City Civic Center.



The doors will open at 11:00AM, and admission is free. The lunch is being sponsored by local businesses and organizations.



Bossier Parish School Students will be participating in the opening of the luncheon, singing the National Anthem, and leading the Pledge of Allegiance.