UNITED WAY ANNOUNCES CELEBRATION OF IMPACT GAME & RAFFLE PRIZES

United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) announces game and raffle prizes, valued at $2,700, available to win at the returning Celebration of Impact event. Raffle prizes, including a Body Armor bicycle, vintage Dr. Pepper cooler, LSU vacation music chair, and Solo Stove Bonfire fire pit, are available for lucky winners courtesy of Coca-Cola Bottling Company United. Also available to win is a Lee Michaels pearl-tipped bangle and an assortment of gift certificates from Shreveport-Bossier’s most interactive experiences and fine dining, such as Bayou Axe Throwing Co., SBC Breakroom, Carrabba’s, Frank’s Pizza Napoletana, and much more (see list below).

UWNWLA’s Celebration of Impact will occur on February 24, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Shreveport Aquarium and will honor and recognize companies and donors who partnered with UWNWLA to make 2021 a success. Celebration of Impact shares UWNWLA’s fundraising and impact results from the previous year and acknowledges the supporters that made it possible, including approximately 100 partner companies. There are general admission and VIP tickets available, offering crawfish, open bar, beignet bar, live music by Tree Fiddy Trio, and more.

“We are so excited to bring Celebration of Impact back this year,” said UWNWLA Vice President of Donor Relations, Carly Koen. “This event gives us the opportunity to show our supporters the difference they are making and properly thank and honor them. We are grateful for sponsors like Cintas Corporation, BOM, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, ANECA Federal Credit Union, and many others who are helping us celebrate our community with a good time.”

Raffle tickets for UWNWLA’s four grand prizes can be purchased online or upon arrival at Celebration of Impact. Raffle tickets are $10 each, and the winners will be announced during the program. All proceeds from ticket sales will support UWNWLA’s programs and services. To learn more about Celebration of Impact and purchase your event and raffle tickets, please visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/celebration-of-impact-2022/.

Game prizes will only be available for guests attending the event. UWNWLA thanks its sponsors and the following game prize sponsors who helped make Celebration of Impact possible:

All Star Lanes

Bayou Axe Throwing Co.

Carrabba’s

Club Pilates

Escape SBC

Frank’s Pizza Napoletana

Gibbons

Holiday Lanes

La Madeline

O.F.F. Limits Paint Ball

Party Central Mini Golf

Pho L’amour

Red Herring Escape Room

Robinson Film Center

SB Rides

SBC Breakroom

Shreveport Aquarium

Southern University Museum of Arts Group Tour

Strand Theatre

Well Fed Louisiana